DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation reported that the bridge replacement project is beginning Monday, Feb. 6 on FM 119 in Sherman County at Coldwater Creek.

TxDOT said crews began setting up traffic control and will start building the haul road before beginning bridge demolition towards the end of the week.

Drivers will be detoured to the north to State Highway (SH) 15 to US 287 and to the south to FM 1573 to US 287.

TxDOT asks drivers to be aware of signs, barrels, and lane changes and be attentive to work zone speed limits.