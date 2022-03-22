UPDATE:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Division of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) posted footage on social media Tuesday morning as it announced several semi-truck wrecks created backups on I-40 westbound.
“Several semi-truck wrecks have created backups on I-40 westbound all morning long,” said TxDOT Amarillo on social media, “Local drivers should find alternate routes.”
ORIGINAL:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After taking to social media on Tuesday morning, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office warned that the roads were “especially bad” due to winter weather conditions. I-40 west, leaving Amarillo, was noted by the Sheriff’s Office as closed.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office also advised that drivers delay if possible and not try to travel on I-40. However, the office also noted that some roads were passable – such as RM 1061/Tascosa Road, 287, and the North Loop.
The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation took to social media Tuesday morning to remind drivers to be extra careful during the current wintry conditions.
“Buckle up, drive to conditions,” said TxDOT Amarillo in its announcement, “and don’t crowd the plow.”
As snowplow vehicles work to clear roadways Tuesday morning, TxDOT offered tips to drivers navigating through the ice and slush:
- Don’t crowd the plow
- The front of the plow extends many feet in front of the truck, and may cross the centerline and shoulders while plowing.
- Don’t assume the plow driver can see you
- A plow driver’s field of vision is very limited. You may see them, but they may not be able to see you.
- Don’t tailgate or stop too close behind a plow
- Plow trucks are usually releasing salt or gravel from the back of the truck, and often take evasive action to avoid stranded vehicles or animals, or stop entirely. Snowplows also create a cloud of snow that reduces visibility – it is best to leave four to five car lengths between your vehicle and the plow.
- It’s always safest behind the plow
- Try not to travel beside a plow for too long when plowing packed snow. The plow might move from side to side.
- If you must pass a snowplow, stay to its left side!
- Try not to travel beside a plow for too long when plowing packed snow. The plow might move from side to side.
- Snowplows travel slower
- Snowplows travel at around 30-35 miles per hour. Allow plenty of time to stop or slow down when you are behind one.