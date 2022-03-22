UPDATE:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Division of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) posted footage on social media Tuesday morning as it announced several semi-truck wrecks created backups on I-40 westbound.

“Several semi-truck wrecks have created backups on I-40 westbound all morning long,” said TxDOT Amarillo on social media, “Local drivers should find alternate routes.”

ORIGINAL:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After taking to social media on Tuesday morning, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office warned that the roads were “especially bad” due to winter weather conditions. I-40 west, leaving Amarillo, was noted by the Sheriff’s Office as closed.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office also advised that drivers delay if possible and not try to travel on I-40. However, the office also noted that some roads were passable – such as RM 1061/Tascosa Road, 287, and the North Loop.

The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation took to social media Tuesday morning to remind drivers to be extra careful during the current wintry conditions.

“Buckle up, drive to conditions,” said TxDOT Amarillo in its announcement, “and don’t crowd the plow.”

As snowplow vehicles work to clear roadways Tuesday morning, TxDOT offered tips to drivers navigating through the ice and slush: