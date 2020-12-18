Sheriff J.E. DeArmond to retire as Sheriff of Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Sheriff said Sheriff J.E. “Bo” DeArmond will retire on Dec. 31 as Sheriff of Moore County.

Sheriff DeArmond has served in law enforcement for 42 years and has served with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years.

“It has been one of my greatest honors serving the citizens of Moore County as Sheriff. In my time as

Sheriff, I have faced many difficult decisions. In those times I have been comforted by knowing that I have the support of some of the greatest citizens in the State of Texas.” said Sheriff DeArmond in a statement.