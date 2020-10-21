Shelters prepare for inclement weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) — The Salvation Army, Faith City Mission, and the Guyon Saunders Resource Center met on Tuesday to discuss their inclement weather policies. They held a news conference at Faith City Mission Chapel.

These three shelters are working to make sure the most vulnerable citizens will stay safe as the weather becomes dangerously cold.

The three organizations define cold weather as anytime temperatures are less than or equal to 38 degrees.

The Salvation Army opens every day at 4:30 p.m. and guests leave at 7:15 a.m. Breakfast is served from 6:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Faith City Mission opens every day by 5 p.m. and guests leave at 6:50 a.m. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served Monday through Saturday. No meals are served on Sunday.

Guyon Saunders Resource Center is open Monday through Friday at 7:30 a.m. and guests leave at 5:00 p.m. There are no food operations but many organizations take food to this location during the day.

More from MyHighPlains.com: