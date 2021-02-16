Sheltering the homeless population as temperatures drop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As bitterly cold temperatures continue to hit the area, those in the homeless population are struggling to keep warm and stay out of the elements.

Tracy Sommers, executive director of the Guyon Saunders Resource Center said they saw an increase in people using the facility.

Sommers said on a normal day they see 75 to 100 people per day, but since this weather system rolled in they have seen between 120 to 160 people per day.

Sommers and Director of Outreach at Faith City Mission Raymond Gonzales, said they are in most need of clothing items and items to keep people warm, such as blankets, gloves, hats, sleeping bags, and even backpacks.

Gonzales said the community outreach for the shelter has always been great.

“We really love our community and they really help us a great deal and our needs have always been met. We’ve always felt good about our community support in all aspects, ” said Gonzales.

Gonzales said they average 40 people per night at the shelter, but he said the facility can hold more than 50 people.

Mayor Ginger Nelson added that the Amarillo Code Blue Warming Station has been activated for over a week and continues to serve unsheltered people and their pets as the weather forecast for our area continues to worsen.

Both the Guyon Saunders Resource Center and Faith City Mission are accepting donations at this time.