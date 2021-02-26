Sharpened Iron Studios unveils new soundstage in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sharpened Iron Studios is unveiling a new soundstage in downtown Amarillo.
On Feb. 26 they unveiled the first of five Hollywood-level soundstages they plan to build.
The soundstages are part of their plan to build a full-scale filmmaking complex.
Sharpened Iron Studios hopes to become a resource for filmmakers all over the U.S.
