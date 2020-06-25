Sharpened Iron Studios to build brand new movie & television studio in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Recently the city of Amarillo approved a location incentive agreement presents by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation to support bringing more arts to the yellow city.

“We at Sharpened Iron Studios were like what can we do to help Amarillo and EDC was like what can we do to help? So we came together, we were talking about all of the motion pictures that we would be doing,” said Devenie Graham, Sharpened Iron Studios Co-Owner.

In the agreement, the Amarillo EDC agreed to give the studios $500,000 to begin construction on a movie and television studio.

The studios will be located on the Amarillo College downtown campus and will create around 40 full- time jobs.

But Graham says she has even bigger plans.

“Our goal at the end of the day is to make sure that we are going to have about 200 to 300 full-time employees, really showing the world what we have to offer because our talent and our creativity and our arts and everything is here,” said Graham.

Studio Chief Financial Officer and Head Producer Joey Graham says the economic impact will be big as well.

“Every dollar spent in Amarillo to shoot and film is a 1.8% return. So one of our movies coming up is going to be a $20 million project. If you just do the quick math on that, Amarillo is going to have a fun time filling all of our hotels, all of our restaurants,” said Joey.

“To be able to take what I’ve learned from Amarillo and my education in the film and television industry has been incredible to bring it back home and create jobs and a workforce and to create art,” said Devenie.

Along with the production studios, they will also be developing a film and production curriculum that will operate in conjunction with Amarillo College.