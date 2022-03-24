AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This weekend marks the beginning of Sharpened Iron Studios’ “Film Foundry” program which aims to train area residents to know what it’s like to work on a film set.

“It stemmed from the need, not only from Sharpened Iron Studios but what we were seeing globally on a mass scale is that there’s not enough trained crew members. Right now we’re in the process of doing two different courses. We have a grip course because grips are one of the most needed crew members in any facility and we’re also offering film boot camp courses from industry boot camp,” said Devenie Graham, Sharpened Iron Studios Chief Creative Officer.

That will consist of going through the process of what to expect any time you go on a production set, everything from the set to walkie-talkie etiquette and everything in-between.

“All of those things that kind of add up that you really don’t get to experience until you’re on a set,” said Graham.

It also aims to have local people be trained on a crew.

“There are a lot of great transferrable skills. Carpentry is one of them, electricians. We need greatly. The list goes on and on,” said Graham.

Another program aspect to get them ready?

“We don’t have class time. We have call time. Each and every day before you have your actual class, you are given a call sheet with the time that you come in. We tell you how to read it. We send it out and the very next day, you come to the set at that time and location. I think the impact can be absolutely incredible,” said Graham.

The first grip courses will be on March 26 and the Film Industry Boot Camp is set to start at the end of April.

If you would like to learn more about the program and how to sign up, click here.