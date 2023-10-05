AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Sharing Hope Ministry announced that the “23rd Annual Christmas in October Gift and Craft Show” is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28. at the Amarillo Civic Center in the South Exhibit Hall.

According to a Sharing Hope Ministry news release, admission wristbands are good for both days, tickets are priced at $8 but children ages 12 and under can enter for free.

Officials said vendors from the Tri-State area will be in attendance with gift items, crafts, popular brand name products, boutique items, clothing, and more for sale.

Sharing Hope Ministry detailed that this year will feature new events along with the show including “Santa’s Cookie Workshop” on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and “Ladies Night Out” on Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials added that proceeds from the event will benefit the Sharing Hope Ministry.

For more information regarding new events and to purchase tickets visit the Sharing Hope Ministry website.