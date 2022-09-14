AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Representatives with the Sharing Hope Ministry announced that its Center for Advancement program will host the annual Recovery Prayer Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at 2308 SW Seventh Ave.

Event organizers detailed that the lunch will be in honor of National Recovery Month and the community is invited to come together to “support and pray for recovery programs in our community” who are struggling with addiction and mental health.

For more information on Sharing Hope Ministries visit its website here.