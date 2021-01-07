Shamrock St. Patrick’s Day celebration cancelled

Howdy folks and good morning to you. The wind has been cold but much calmer than the last few days. Look for a mild afternoon with temperatures rising to the 40s and 50s again but under more sunshine. Thankfully, that wind stays weak throughout the day.

Friday's winds continue that trend, though we'll start out with some freezing fog for the eastern Texas Panhandle. A sunny sky will be seen again for tomorrow afternoon with similar highs.

Saturday evening, the next low pressure system comes in and as of right now, it looks like mainly snow for the western half of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and eastern New Mexico. That comes after a more chilly day with highs in the low 40s. Snow showers continue into Sunday morning and we can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow for those western locations while our eastern counties look to miss out on the precipitation. Things still may change with this system if it ends up going a different way, so take this forecast with a grain of salt.

Sunday afternoon will be cold, as we only heat up to the mid and upper 30s but the snow leaves us.

Next week gets us back above average.

Meteorologist Chris Martin