Shamrock St. Patrick’s Day celebration cancelled

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The St. Patrick’s Association of Shamrock announced that due to public health, safety, and economic concerns, the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Celebration – scheduled for March 18-21 – will be cancelled.
The official statement read, “The voting committee, made up of current and past general chairpersons, reviewed state guidelines concerning public gatherings and active case and hospitalization rates and their implications. The committee also considered input from 20 local, regional, and state health, government, industry, and school officials before voting unanimously to suspend the 2021 event and to focus on planning the 2022 75th Diamond Jubilee St. Patrick’s Celebration which will be held on March 17-20, 2022.”
The committee members, said the Association, expressed regret at such a decision, but after discussion agreed. Questions or comments can be directed to 2021 St. Patrick’s Chairman Mickey Mitchell via email at mickey.r.mitchell@gmail.com.
