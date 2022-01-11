Shamrock selected as site for Ecolomondo TDP facility expansion into US

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ecolomondo Corporation, a Canadian tire recycling company, announced it made a land purchase agreement with the Shamrock Economic Development Corporation for a 136-acre parcel of land.

They said this will be the company’s flagship in the US market.

According to the company, it intends to build turnkey TDP recycling facilities throughout the United States that process end-of-life tires (“ELT”) into saleable products including recycled carbon black, oil, gas, steel, and fiber.

The construction of the facility is expected to begin next year and be complete by 2024.