SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Shamrock announced it will be kicking off its St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 18 with three days of events.

The three-day celebration begins with an opening carnival, followed by a banquet honoring bandmaster Truax, Songwriter Bill Mack, and State Senator Drew Springer.

“Shamrock’s St. Patrick’s event started in 1938 when Shamrock bandmaster Glenn Truax decided to celebrate the town’s name with a huge St. Patrick’s Day party,” said organizer Mickey Mitchell. “Every year since, our community has come together to continue this long-standing tradition.“

On Saturday, March 19, the schedule of events begins with a 5K run followed by the 75th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade at 10:30 a.m., which will run down Main Street.

Other events for Saturday include:

Old Settlers Reunion

Donegal Beard Contest

Shotgun Shoot

Arts & Crafts Show

Motorcycle Rally & Poker Run

Cornhole Tournament

Legends Car Show

Rusty’s Wing Eating Contest

Concert with Christian artist Ryan Stevenson, and the Big Dance featuring Cody Canada & the Departed and Seth Ward & The Silence.

Sunday’s events include the Gravel Grinder Bike Ride at 9 a.m., followed by the opening of the Carnival and Arts & Crafts Show. The Annual Lad-n-Lassie Pageant will also be held Sunday at the Shamrock High School Auditorium.