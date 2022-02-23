SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Shamrock Fire Department announced on social media Wednesday that Firefighter Otis Franks passed away while off-duty on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, Franks served with the Shamrock Fire Department for 20 years, “and was always willing to do whatever it took to serve others.”

“His service made the mark of a true hero and his legacy will live on in the hearts of our members forever,” said the department, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his immediate and extended family in this difficult time.”

The department said that it will issue information about Franks’ memorial service as it is released.