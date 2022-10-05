CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University reported that a sexual assault was reported on campus.
Officials detailed that the University Police Department (UPD) received a report on Tuesday of a sexual assault that happened on the morning of Oct. 1 in an on-campus residential facility.
According to officials, the victim and suspect were “acquainted.” The UPD is currently investigating the report.
Officials noted that resources were made available for the victim and that the Title IX office was notified of the incident.
Officials released the following safety information on sexual assault:
- Make sure you have consent. Consent is a clear and freely given yes, not the absence of a no;
- People who are incapacitated by alcohol or drugs cannot give consent;
- Practice being assertive about your boundaries;
- Trust your instincts. If you feel uneasy or sense something is wrong, call for assistance;
- Be active in supporting a safe and respectful community. If you see others engaging in disrespectful or inappropriate actions, speak up and get involved, or contact someone else to assist;
- Make use of on-campus resources (Student Counseling, Student Medical, Title IX, and UPD).