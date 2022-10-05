CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University reported that a sexual assault was reported on campus.

Officials detailed that the University Police Department (UPD) received a report on Tuesday of a sexual assault that happened on the morning of Oct. 1 in an on-campus residential facility.

According to officials, the victim and suspect were “acquainted.” The UPD is currently investigating the report.

Officials noted that resources were made available for the victim and that the Title IX office was notified of the incident.

Officials released the following safety information on sexual assault: