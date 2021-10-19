Lubbock sex offender on ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two men from Texas’ “10 Most Wanted Fugitives” list were arrested in the last week. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Cory Lee Reed of Lubbock was arrested in Canyon on Oct. 14, and Alberto Mendoza was arrested on Oct. 13 in Dallas. The Crime Stoppers are expected to pay rewards for both arrests.

Cory Lee Reed, 30, of Lubbock, was arrested at a home in Canyon by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, according to DPS’ report. The Dalhart Police Department was also involved with the investigation.

DPS said that Reed was added to the “Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders” list in September 2021, after having been wanted since September 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender.

Originally, DPS said that Reed was convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child in 2010, and sentenced to 10 years of probation. In 2011, five years was added to his probation sentence after failing to register as a sex offender. In 2012, he was sentenced to eight years in prison after his probation was revoked, and he was released on parole in 2019.

Alberto Mendoza, 21, of Dallas, was arrested by Dallas Police officers at a home on the south side, according to DPS. He was added to the “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives” list in September 2021, after being wanted since December 2020 for “engaging in organized criminal activity and a parole violation.”

DPS described that in 2016, Mendoza was convicted on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to eight years in prison. Mendoza was released on parole in November 2018.

“So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 22 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including eight gang members and 10 sex offenders.” said DPS in its report of the arrests, “In addition, $49,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.”