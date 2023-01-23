AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Code Blue Warming Station has reopened its doors due to severe winter weather.

The warming station is open to anyone in need of warm shelter, along with their pets. Code blue is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Guest will receive toiletries, winter gear and food.

“When people come in we make sure they have all there essential winter gear and stuff,” said Virginia Williams Trice, Executive Director of Amarillo Housing First. “We want to make sure they leave here with everything they need to survive the winter weather in the day. We also provide food and snacks while they’re here so their bellies can get full and meet that human need everyone has.”

Code blue has mobile teams that go out into the community to provide warm clothing items, blankets and food to the unsheltered. As well as bring them into the Code Blue station or take them to one of their emergency housing partners.

Anyone who sees a person out in the cold is encouraged to text or call Code Blue at 806-414-2243 with the location and description of the person.

“Give us a location description if they have any animals with them,” said Williams Trice. “If they’ve got a cart or wagon or anything like that. That way we can send an appropriate mobile team to engage with them.”

In addition to Code Blue offering resources and shelters in need Salvation Army is also open. Salvation Army opens at 4:30 p.m… each evening and is open until 7 a.m.

Guest at the Salvation Army will receive fresh linen, dinner and breakfast, as well as items needed for the cold.

“We lift some of our regular rules so they can get it,” said Major Tex Ellis Jr. “Maybe if their time is up, their moved into a different program. We open back up for that and were really here for anybody that just needs to get out of the cold. we work with our partner agencies across town so that way someone has a place to be around the clock. places open during the daytime and then shelters like ours at night.”

The Salvation Army accepts donations from the community like blankets, clothing, food and other toiletries, which helps them all year.

“Things like blankets, pillows hygiene kits, anything they want to donate helps us have things ready for people when they come in for help,” said Ellis.

Donations for the Code Blue Warming station can be dropped off at their building located at 207 N. Tyler Street. They accept clothing items, food, toiletries and monetary donation. To schedule a drop off you can call or text their number.

Salvation Army also accepts donations and those can be dropped off at their location.