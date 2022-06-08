AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation, a number of diversions and road blocks impacted traffic across multiple counties on the High Plains Wednesday morning.

Announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding traffic impacts included:

Armstrong County experienced a pickup pulling a trailer that turned over, blocking both lanes of traffic on FM 1151 at FM 2250. Traffic was being diverted between FM 3330 and FM 2250 from FM 1151. UPDATE: As of 8:40 a.m., traffic was flowing after the trailer was moved off of the road.

had a report from TxDOT of a travel trailer blocking both westbound lanes at mile marker 89 in Groom. A detour was not available due to the weather. Hansford County experienced water over the roadway one mile north of SH 15 on FM 1262. Further, TxDOT reported water over the roadway at the intersection of FM 3214 and FM 1261.

Hartley County reported a gravel truck dumped aggregate along US 385 for miles between Hartley and Channing Counties. Crews were working to clean the roadway, and in the meantime, TxDOT advised drivers to slow down to avoid kicking up rocks.

experienced downed power lines on FM 759, SH 15, and FM 281. TxDOT advised that drivers avoid morning travel if possible. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced that traffic was being diverted around the area of Southwest 58th and Hillside in Amarillo, due to a power pole leaning out into the street.

Meanwhile, power outages continued to be reported by Xcel Energy through Wednesday morning, though it was unclear how many were specifically linked to downed power lines in the region.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.