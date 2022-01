CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Several crews responded to a fire in Carson County outside of Panhandle.

According to officials, the call came out around 11:30 a.m., and crews from Pantex, Randall, Potter, Panhandle, Groom, Washburn, and Claude, arrived to assist.

Authorities said the fire started in an RV then moved to a mobile home. Several vehicles were destroyed in the fire and no injuries were reported.