Several area healthcare providers join Mayo Clinic study on convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center, BSA, Northwest Texas Health Systems, Texas Tech Health Systems, and the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health are all now working together as part of a study by the Mayo Clinic to see the effectiveness of the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.

Dr. Mark Sigler, a pulmonologist for Texas Tech Physicians / Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said, “Convalescent plasma is one of the therapies that could be very effective. The question we have right now is just how effective is it? And, is it safe to administer?”

