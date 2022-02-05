AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Diving into the deep-end to help a special cause. 12 teams from different groups taking part in the Polar Plunge Saturday at the Amarillo Town Club pool.

This is is the seventh year of the event, which goes to benefit Special Olympics Texas. The water temperature Saturday morning was 38 degrees! and we’re told this is the coldest it’s ever been for the event.

The Amarillo Police Department had the largest group there with 30 people.

“A lot of these athletes because of COVID haven’t been able to participate any athletics for almost 2 years and so they’re ready to get out there and play their sports and some of them compete at a national and even international level so all this money goes to help them to be able to travel to be able to participate in their sports,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, with the Amarillo Police Department.