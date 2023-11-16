AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Civic Center Complex announced that tickets to see the “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello,” show will be available Friday.

According to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, the show is scheduled to be in Amarillo at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 in the Civic Center. Officials said guests can sing and dance with their favorite Sesame Street characters while enjoying the show.

To purchase tickets for the event visit the Panhandle Tickets website.