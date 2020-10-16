Services of Hope program gives food to Panhandle families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Services of Hope (SOH) is partnering with the Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce to distribute the USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes in the Panhandle.

“The Martha Bridgewater-Nickerson Food Box Program” is authorized under the third Stimulus Package, and will be found distributing food at the Tri State Fairgrounds this weekend.

The event will be tomorrow, Oct. 17, at the Dick Bivins Stadium Parking Lot beginning at 9 a.m., where food will be distributed to families.

Cars will enter using the 3rd Street Entrance.

The SOH Outreach Department says it coordinates with area schools, churches, and other agencies to identify resources and serves as advocates with the Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce Food Distribution. SOH aims to provide food benefits, access to a healthy diet, and nutrition to low income households.

“We have seen a growing need with the current closures occurring due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. For families with limited resources and tight budgets, any reduction in hours or income will cause additional strain.” Says the SOH, “So as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally and throughout the United States, we are taking proactive measures as we remain committed to serve our community’s needs.”

