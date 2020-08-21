Service industry key to local economy recovery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Masks, social distancing, and good hygiene are all important in getting the service industry back in business—which is key to getting our local economy back on track.

“People are more cautious at this point in the recovery than economists anticipated,” Amarillo National Bank Senior Vice President, Matt Ramsey, said. “Local retail and restaurants and their employees are heavily impacted by this reduced traffic.”

Kaleb West, one of the owners at Pondaseta Brewing Co., said they have been able to keep most staff members on board, but had to furlough part-time workers.

“We absolutely want people to come in and buy to-go beer. That’s what’s keeping us afloat,” said West. “In this moment, in particular, we’re treading water, we’re surviving people are buying our products and we’re excited and super proud of the Amarillo community for supporting small businesses. And then, and then we come to find out that all of a sudden, because every brewery is facing similar circumstances, there is now a can shortage.”

West said the brewery is doing its best to find solutions, including considering selling food to be able to reopen under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order regarding bars.

Ramsey said our economic recovery is making progress but the pace has slowed down as coronavirus fears remain.

“COVID fears are preventing that from happening in full,” Ramsey added. “If we imagine those fears gone, the consumer is healthy, the consumer is doing pretty well outside of that group that is heavily impacted by that service sector.”

MyHighPlains.com spoke with two women outside a local restaurant about whether the fear of contracting COVID-19 might keep them from going to restaurants or other businesses.

Aubrianna Hernandez said she takes precautions so she can keep her softball and volleyball teammates safe, saying, “Like, if I really need to, or if I really want to, then yes, it does affect it.”

Emily Barcroft added, “I’m not really sure. It just kind of—I know I’m wearing my mask and I’m hand sanitizing and I’m doing everything I can to protect my family and friends and keep them safe. I think that’s the best I can do.”

Ramsey said the economic recovery is also largely dependent on stimulus, including PPP loans, stimulus checks, and unemployment benefits, some of which are starting to expire while Congress works on a replacement.

The amount of stimulus readily available in our economy right now should lead to solid economic growth in 2021, according to Ramsey.

He also said the current significant housing boom will play a large role as mortgage rates remain low.

