Sequence Enterprise Entertainment holds career talk show for kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sequence Enterprise Entertainment held a career talk show for kids, Saturday, June 12.

The goal of the non-profit is to set kids up with mentors in the career fields they are interested in.

Kids had the chance to talk with an FBI Agent, a teacher, and a pastry chef.

The hope is to get kids excited about their futures.

For us, to focus on our children and what their needs, will be able to help us in the building blocks of success for the community,” said Ann Anderson, President of Sequence Enterprise Entertainment.

The event was held at the Black Historical Center, and a booth will be set up at Bones Hooks Park for Juneteenth.