AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that Amarillo senior citizens organizations will soon be able to apply for funds allocated to the city through the American Rescue Plan.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, local senior citizens organization will be able to soon apply for the funds through the city of Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department. A meeting for applicants of the funding is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department’s offices, located at 509 S. Johnson.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the city allocated $600,000 of ARPA funds for “senior citizen support.” This allocation was out of the first $19.8 million the city of Amarillo received in May 2021. These funds support projects for improved ventilation, food insecurity assistance and social distancing support for senior citizens.

The city’s Parks and Recreation department will be facilitating “request for applications” for this funding, the release said. This gives nonprofit organizations that provide programming and services to senior citizens, specified as those ages 50 and older, the chance to apply. The organizations eligible for the funding are 501(c)3 nonprofits within city of Amarillo residents that support senior services allowed under the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to the release, applicants are encouraged to contact the city’s purchasing department at 806-378-3028 to receive a copy of the application. City officials said applications are due to the purchasing department by 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 and the minimum funding request per application is $50,000.