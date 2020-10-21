Senator Seliger to host virtual Town Hall meetings for District 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – State Senator Kel Seliger will host his annual town hall meetings for District 31, spanning 37 counties throughout the Panhandle, South Plains, and Permian Basin, to discuss the upcoming 87th Legislature. In light of the coronavirus, says his office, the town halls will be held virtually this year.

“I look forward to speaking with the residents of Senate District 31 about their priorities and the issues that will be addressed during the 87th Legislature,” said Seliger.

Over the next couple of months, Senator Seliger says he will host a virtual town hall for each county in District 31. Constituents will have the opportunity to talk about critical issues facing their communities and the state as a whole.

Participants, says the Senator’s office, must register here two days before the town hall of their county.

Thursday, Oct. 22



Armstrong County

9 – 10 a.m.



Briscoe County

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.



Hutchinson County

1 – 2 p.m.



Lipscomb County

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.



Moore County

4 – 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23



Carson County

9 – 10 a.m.



Castro County

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.



Ochiltree County

1 – 2 p.m.



Oldham County

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

At this time, the schedule for the town halls of these counties have not been confirmed; Andrews, Bailey, Collingsworth, Cochran, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Howard, Loving, Midland, Martin, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, Wheeler, Winkler and Yoakum.

This schedule will be updated as more information is released.

More from MyHighPlains.com: