WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in regards to two “Republican-led state laws that regulate how social media companies can moderate online content,” according to a news release from the office of the senator.

According to the amicus, content moderation is a federal matter. It also goes on to say that social media sites play an important role in the lives of constituents and marginalized communities.

The cases of concern are two laws, in Texas and Florida, that regulate how social media companies can moderate content.

According to the senator’s office Texas and Florida passed these laws in 2021. The laws were passed,” under the belief” that social media companies were censoring users with conservative viewpoints.

“There is no reliable evidence to support the claim that tech companies are censoring conservative viewpoints, and unlike broadcast over public airwaves, social media companies are not natural monopolies and have a First Amendment right to remove political speech that they don’t agree with,” states the news release from the senator’s office.

“The internet has an unprecedented ability to connect minority communities across the nation. I took an oath to support and defend the First Amendment, and that means fighting for the rights of minority communities to fully participate in public debate. Increasing online violence, harassment, and hate speech threatens to drive Hispanic, Black, Native, and LGBTQ+ communities offline and back into the fringes of public debate,” said Luján.

The amicus brief can be found here.