Senator Kel Seliger says he is ‘not welcome at the new child detention facility’ in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Senator Kel Seliger stated in a Tweet over today that he, “will not be welcome at the new child detention facility in Midland.”

The Senator referred to this as a “Bad decision.” and referenced that he has visited maximum security state penitentiaries in the past.

I have been informed that I will not be welcome at the new child detention facility in Midland. Bad decision. I’ve been in maximum security state penitentiaries on several occasions. — Kel Seliger (@kseliger) March 19, 2021