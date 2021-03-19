Senator Kel Seliger says he is ‘not welcome at the new child detention facility’ in Midland

Kel Seliger Sentator

MIDLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Senator Kel Seliger stated in a Tweet over today that he, “will not be welcome at the new child detention facility in Midland.”

The Senator referred to this as a “Bad decision.” and referenced that he has visited maximum security state penitentiaries in the past.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

