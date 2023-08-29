AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a published announcement, Senator Ted Cruz (TX) and Senator John Boozman (AK) will speak with the media on Tuesday evening about their visit with agricultural leaders from the Amarillo area regarding the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill.

Officials stated that the meeting will occur on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Texas Cattle Feeders Association building, located at 5501 Interstate 40 West.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the Farm Bill is an omnibus law that is updated every five years and focuses on agricultural and food issues, from supporting major crops such as wheat and corn, regulating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and discussing resources such as water supplies and disaster recovery.

Previously, Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) and the office of Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) also held a Farm Bill focused listening session in August.