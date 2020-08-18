Sen. John Cornyn tours TTUHSC vial transport media lab

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Sen. John Cornynspent part of his day at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Pharmacy School touring the vial transport media lab.

Some of the equipment in there was purchased with the help of funding from the CARES Act.

He also looked at other medical equipment used to help fight the pandemic and spoke about students going back to school.

“The challenge we’re confronted with right now is how do we safely transition our young people, young adults, and K-12 students back safely to schools,” said Sen. Cornyn. “So we’ve been spending a lot of time focusing on that as we continue to do the research in institutions like this on how to effectively treat people and then how to ultimately get a vaccine.”

Sen. Cornyn said he is working hard to get money to the economy, to higher education, and get the area back to work and school.

