Sen. Cornyn to join local high school government students, discuss re-opening with superintendent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the school year begins, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will visit with Amarillo and Canyon students, teachers, and administrators Tuesday to learn about how they have used federal CARES Act funds to transition to hybrid in-person and remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

To aid public schools during the pandemic, Sen. Cornyn supported the CARES Act, which has provided a total of $7.7 million to Amarillo area public schools. Last month, Sen. Cornyn was in Amarillo to highlight the $64 million the CARES Act has provided for the Amarillo area so far.

He will first join high school seniors from both Canyon and Randall High Schools, attending both in-person and virtually, to help teach a lesson on U.S. government. Following the government class and a discussion with Dr. Flusche on schools re-opening, Sen. Cornyn will hold a socially-distanced joint press conference.

