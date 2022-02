AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews with MyHighPlains.com have confirmed that a semi-truck fire is blocking southbound traffic on Washington St over I-40. The Washington exit on east I-40 is closed.

Avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible as crews work to clear the scene. Amarillo Fire Department officials report that no injuries have been reported.

Information is limited, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.