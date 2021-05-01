Semi-truck carrying crude oil overturns after wreck, no reported injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A semi-truck carrying crude oil overturned in a wreck involving one other vehicle earlier today. It happened at the intersection of SE 10th & Taylor.
According to the Amarillo Fire Department, there were no reported injuries in the crash, but the driver of the semi-truck was taken to an Amarillo hospital as a precaution. Traffic was blocked in multiple directions for several hours for towing and cleanup.
AFD said no oil spilled in the wreck and it was offloaded safely. The semi-truck was moved shortly after.
