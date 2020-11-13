Seliger files legislation to make Individual Graduation Committees Permanent

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The officer of State Senator Kel Seliger filed Senate Bill 177 yesterday, which would allow for the continued and permanent use of Individual Graduation Committees. Students and school districts, according to the Office, have benefited from the availability of IGCs since 2015, and SB 177 would remove the termination date from this option from state law.

“As we look to the 87th Legislative Session, I can’t help but look back over the last six school years

and think about the almost 59,000 Texas high school graduates that have been able to go on and

serve in the military, earn a workforce credential, or attend college because of earning their diploma

through an Individual Graduation Committee. Last school year’s cancellation of state mandated

assessments and the current school year’s uncertainty provide further justification for making IGCs

permanent.”

The Office says SB 177 ensures that students who have passed all of their courses and demonstrated that they are prepared for college or the workforce will graduate from high school. IGCs have been in existence for six academic years and are the result of the passage of Seliger’s SB 149 from the 84th Legislative Session. IGCs give deserving students who fail a state mandated assessment, but otherwise meet all other graduation requirements, a way to earn their high school diploma.

“Every elected official in Austin has a constituent who has received a high school diploma because

of IGCs and I look forward to working with my colleagues to finally make this provision a

permanent option for graduates. At least 47 other states have a similar mechanism and the data

collected by the Texas Education Agency clearly shows that public school administrators view this

as a responsible option and continue to use IGCs judiciously,” concluded Seliger.