Second meatpacking executive pleads guilty to selling uninspected meat

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A second meatpacking plant executive has pleaded guilty to selling uninspected meat to federal prisons.

West Texas Provision’s president Jeffery Smith, 49, pleaded guilty to a scheme in which they would mislabel uninspected meat or add whole hearts to ground beef. That is illegal under the Federal Meat Inspection Act.

More than 775,000 pounds of uninspected meat was sold to more than 30 prisons in 18 states.

The violations allegedly happened between October 2016 to August 2017.

Derrick Martinez, 43, has also entered a guilty plea for his role in the scheme.

