Second graders quarantined at Belmar Elementary School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “After a positive case of COVID-19, the Amarillo Public Health Department has quarantined the Belmar Elementary second grade,” stated Amarillo ISD.

Parents of Belmar Elementary students were notified this weekend about the positive case on campus.

Gena Arnold, mother of two Belmar Elementary School students, shared, “Yesterday afternoon, we received a call out from the phone tree, which reaches all of the students at Belmar, stating that the second grade was quarantined due to a positive case being in the school.”

Additionally, Arnold shared that she believes there are approximately 45 students in this second grade class.

She continued, “My child is quarantined for this two week period right now. Yes, and I have contacted the school and met with the assistant superintendent this morning, along with the principal and two of the second grade teachers. We all sat and discussed how, how all of this was going to happen and the communication that was issued out.”

While Arnold said she is not opposed to the quarantine situation, she does still have some unanswered questions about it all.

“No, my child does not wear a mask and I am not for them wearing a mask. I am good with them not wearing a mask. I would rather take the risk of quarantine than have the risk of long-term effects with the mask,” said Arnold.

Catrina Ramirez, also a parent of an elementary student at Belmar, stated, “I’m always glad to at least know that, if there’s a positive case. As a parent, if I want to take the precaution to take my child out of school, or if I don’t want, you know, let them stay.”

Amarillo ISD provided the following statement, regarding the quarantines at Belmar Elementary School:

“After a positive case of COVID-19, the Amarillo Public Health Department has quarantined the Belmar Elementary second grade. That decision is in line with Amarillo Public Health Department guidelines that have been in effect in our community and followed by Amarillo ISD this entire school year. The best chance of avoiding quarantine is by choosing to wear a mask at school. Social distancing when possible and the use of desk shields at school may help reduce the number of students quarantined or isolated from COVID exposure.”

This afternoon, Canyon ISD also shared their current total of active cases throughout their district. Here is a look at the provided statement by CISD:

“Canyon ISD has 7 active confirmed cases throughout the District. With any positive case of COVID-19, the District follows the guideline given by the Amarillo Health Department and the CDC. A number of students have been quarantined due to possible exposure. Safety for all staff and students are a high priority and we are asking parents to continue to monitor all students for symptoms of COVID-19.”