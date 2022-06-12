AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains continues to face extremely hot temperatures heading into the work week, with highs forecasted into the 100s.

According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, over the course of the summer months, the Texas panhandle will be sitting above seasonal temperatures.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said as we are in a La Niña pattern, we will have more days with sunshine and less cloud cover, meaning hotter weather.

“For July, 90 is a good average. That is where we should be each day and I think our temperatures will probably be running closer to 100, very possibly through a lot of the summer months if we continue in this La Niña, and we don’t get the rain in here like we need,” said Harris.

John added that temperatures will be running above average all through the summer months.

John said if you are going to be outside this summer, avoid the peak hours of the day.

“That basically 10 AM to 4 PM. Because first of all if you are outside, and you don’t have any shade or any way to stay cool, you can suffer heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Of course, you need to stay hydrated, and drink plenty of water throughout the day,” said Harris.

He added it’s also important to wear sunscreen.

“Use common sense, if it is going to be hot outside, or we are going to have a full day’s worth of sunshine, and plus you can still get a sunburn even though it’s cloudy. You want SPF 30 or higher, that is what dermatologists suggest,” said Harris.

John said the temperature outlook is a good indication of what temperatures and the weather will look like after the summer months as the La Niña will continue into the fall months, but John added the average daytime high will cool.

John said these above-average temperatures lead to more drought, which leads to more wind blowing, which means more dust in the air.

