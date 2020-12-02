Season of Giving: Here’s how to get free movie tickets to Cinergy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While the current pandemic temporarily closed Amarillo’s Regal UA other venues like Cinergy Entertainment has managed to stay afloat in the area.



“The pandemic has had extreme effects on theater and box offices but at Cinergy we’re able to offer different forms of entertainment,” General Manager of Cinergy, Tizoc Strong, said.



Strong has found a way to give back.



“So we collected over 2,000 cans of canned food for the local pantry,” Strong added.



Strong said Cinergy is not stopping there.



“Over the next month we’re going to have a toy drive which ever one of our guests bring in a toy you’re going to be able to watch a movie for free so you get a free movie ticket or a $5 game card,” Strong explained.



Strong said this incentive will benefit the local Toys for Tots organizations. He also hopes it will increase business but most importantly help families find some normalcy during the holidays.



“Some folks may not have as much as what they had the previous years so by gathering toys and enticing guests to watch a free movie perhaps we can provide for those kids who are less fortunate,” Strong added.

Click here for more information on how to give back.