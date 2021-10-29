Scottco Mechanical Contractors wins BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Scottco Mechanical Contractors in Amarillo took home a prestigious award from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

According to the BBB in Amarillo, Scottco has won the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics, which recognizes companies in North America that are “dedicated to upholding ethical business standards and promoting trust in the marketplace.”

“Outstanding businesses in our area continue to be recognized through our ethics awards at the International level, said Janna Kiehl, President of the Better Business Bureau in Amarillo. “We are very pleased with the quality of businesses in our community who make ethics a top priority; it shows and it has great benefits for consumers, businesses and the community.”

Scottco, one of four winners in this year’s International competition, won in the category of companies with 11 to 99 employees, BBB said.

David Brewer, President and owner of Scotto Mechanical Contractors said, “Scottco serves our customers with honesty and integrity, we know our customers have plenty of choices for HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical services in the Texas Panhandle so we strive to make our dependability, honesty, consistency and knowledge in the market stand out.”

Lisa White, Administrative Manger at Scottco Mechanical Contractors stated, “We want our customers to be confident in our knowledge, our staff and the fact that we will be here for years to come to take care of their needs. In 49 years we have learned what it takes to go above and beyond those expectations on a daily basis.”

BBB added that to be selected for the award, a business must first win their local BBB awards program. Scottco Mechanical Contractors won BBB Amarillo won BBB Amarillo’s Torch Awards competition in 2020.

BBB said that a virtual ceremony is set for Friday, Nov. 12 at 12:00 p.m.