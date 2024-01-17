AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo has a new “zookeeper” in town with the new team addition of Scooter the Virginia opossum, the zoo announced on social media.

According to an announcement post from the zoo, the 9-month-old opossum was from the North Texas Wildlife Center in Plano and was a “surrendered pet.” Scooter was then deemed “non-releasable” by the zoo due to his dependence on humans and his inability to climb, meaning, “he would have not made it long in the wild,” the post read.

“Be on the look-out for him and our Amarillo Zoo staff as they teach about the wonders of the native Texas wildlife,” the zoo expressed.