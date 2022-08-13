AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Science Center announced that they will host their annual White Coat Ceremony for the School of Pharmacy Class of 2026 at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a release, the ceremony will be in the Harrington Auditorium(SOP 100) at the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, located at 1300 S. Coulter.

The release stated that the annual White Coat Ceremony is part of the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy’s two-week orientation period that prepares incoming pharmacy students for the first year of classes, and provides them with an overview of the school’s four-year doctor of pharmacy program.

Officials stated that incoming first-year students who will comprise the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy`s Class of 2026 will receive their traditional white pharmacy coats. The ceremony also will be the first time that each student will officially recite the Oath of a Pharmacist, which is based upon the Oath of Maimonides and was adopted in 1983 by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

Officials noted that as well as being a universally recognized symbol of health care, the white coat represents all aspects of pharmacy and the delivery of pharmaceutical care. For incoming students, receiving their white coat is a reminder of the commitment they are making to an honorable and trusted profession.

For more information, contact Meaghan Collier at meaghan.collier@ttuhsc.edu, or at 806-681-6274.