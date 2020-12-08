School bus involved in crash near I-27 and Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Canyon Independent School District bus was involved in an accident near I-27 and Bell, according to the Amarillo Police Department.
The students were from Westover Park Junior High.
APD says that no one was injured, and the students were transferred to a separate bus.
