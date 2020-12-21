Scholl named Interim Building Official

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced that Johnny Scholl has been named Interim Building Official.

The City said Scholl, former deputy building official, succeeds Ismael “Izzy” Rivera Jr. Scholl was also recently appointed to the Texas Industrialized Building Code Council by Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Izzy Rivera has resigned to take a position in another community. He’s a recognized expert in his industry and we wish him the best,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “Johnny Scholl will do a great job as Interim Building Official while the city conducts a comprehensive and extensive search for a permanent building official.”

The Building Official for the City of Amarillo is described as responsible for the administration, management and operation of the Building Safety Department. The function of the Building Safety Department includes the enforcement of city ordinances and state laws regulating contractor and tradesmen licensing and registration, along with the construction, use maintenance and demolition of buildings and other structures.