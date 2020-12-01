Scams target West Texas A&M University

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Police Department reports that scammers have been targeting students at the university or using the university to promote scams.

According to the UPD, to help protect students, the university has removed student phone numbers from the online directory at wtamu.edu.

UPD offers some tips to help protect from scammers:

Never accept a job that requires depositing checks into your account or wiring portions to other individuals or accounts. Legitimate jobs typically do not pay in advance.

Many of the scammers who send these messages are not native English speakers. Look for poor use of the English language in e-mails such as incorrect grammar, capitalization, and tenses.

Use caution if the employer refuses to speak to you on the phone as most jobs require an interview.

Forward suspicious e-mails to the college’s IT personnel and report to the FBI and or local police. Tell your friends to be on the lookout for the scam.

If you become the victim of a scam, make a police report. This may help you repair any potential credit damage as a result of the scam and can allow you to flag your credit to prevent further problems.

When in doubt, do not engage and contact law enforcement.