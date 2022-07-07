AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department offered descriptions of a list of common phone scams after citizens recently reported receiving strange calls from official city phone numbers.

Police noted that the city phone numbers have likely been used by scammers via “spoofing,” or altering the caller ID related to a phone number in order to masquerade as someone else.

“Recently we have had many people being called from what looks like City of Amarillo phone numbers. Some of the most popular scams that we hear about are Social Security, IRS, Xcel Energy, Microsoft, Craigslist, the grandparent scam and law enforcement officers claiming that you have a warrant or that a family member has been arrested and needs to be bailed out of jail,” said the police department, “The FTC reports that in 2020 Americans lost $29.8 billion to phone scams alone.”

The Social Security Administration

Police reminded that the Social Security Administration will never threaten a person, suspend a social security number, demand immediate payment, or require payments with cash, gift card, pre-paid debit card, or wire transfer.

Individuals should never give their Social Security Number out to anyone that they do not know or trust.

The IRS and the Amarillo Police Department

The Amarillo Police Department said that it will not call someone to enforce outstanding IRS taxes. Further, the IRS will never call and demand payment on owed taxes – instead, it will always send a letter in the mail before contacting anyone.

If someone feels like they might owe taxes, police advised calling the IRS at 1-800-829-1040. A person can report any attempted scams to the FBI at www.ic3.gov.

Xcel Energy

Before a customer’s power is shut off, Xcel Energy will send out a notice through the mail. Xcel also offers many options for payment – police advised that individuals should be suspicious if a caller is requiring them to use a prepaid debit card or Green Dot card.

To check the status of a business account or to report a scam, you can contact Xcel Energy’s Business Solutions Center at 1-800-481-4700.

Microsoft

Police detailed that there have been scams in which a person was contacted by someone claiming to be with Microsoft through phone or email. These scammers often try to trick people into installing malicious software that can capture sensitive data, such as online banking usernames and passwords. Further, scammers sometimes try to convince people to download software that would allow them to take control of a victim’s computer remotely, or request credit card information and bill for phony services.

Police also advised that a person should not call any phone number that comes up in an error message on their computer. Microsoft’s error and warning messages never include a phone number. Any and all communication with Microsoft is initiated by the customer, never the company.

Craigslist

Police noted that some scams with Craigslist include a buyer contacting a person with an interest in purchasing an item for sale. The scammer then sends a check, money order, or cashier’s check for more than the agreed price and asks for the seller to cash the check and return the difference.

It is always preferred, said police, that a person deals locally with anyone when purchasing or selling online.

“The Grandparent Scam”

The “grandparent scam” is very common, according to police. Typically, the scam begins with a scammer saying “Grandma?” or “Grandpa?” to prompt the victim to say a grandchild’s name in response. The scammer then agrees that they are the grandchild, and explains some kind of dire situation with which they need help; for example, being in an accident or stuck in jail. After asking the victim not to tell anyone else and sometimes putting an accomplice on the phone to pose as a police officer, the victim is asked to go to a certain place and buy gift cards or wire money to pay for whatever type of help is needed.

Police warned that these scams often seem very urgent and make the victim feel flustered, in order to get them to offer money before checking into the situation.

Warrants, bonds, and arrest

Amarillo Police reminded that a law enforcement agency will not contact a person and demand payment over the phone in order to settle a warrant or bond to release someone from jail. No law enforcement agencies in Amarillo, Potter County, or Randall County will have a bond company contact you or recommend a company for you to use.

Further, police said that a law enforcement agency will not contact someone to tell you to pay a fine for not appearing for jury duty.

If a person feels like they have a warrant and want to check your status, police suggested calling Potter or Randall County or checking for local municipal warrants here.

Bitcoin and iTunes cards

The department also advised people to be cautious of anyone asking for payments via Bitcoin or on iTunes cards or other gift cards to put toward back taxes, debt settlements, bill payments, obtaining loans or grants, or paying for merchandise. In almost every case, callers with those preferences turn out to be scammers.

Police advised that a person should never wire money, provide your debit/credit card, or give any personal information to an unverified source.

Next steps and scam response

The police also noted that if someone has not had a monetary loss due to a scam, there is no reason to contact law enforcement. Instead, you can go to the Better Business Bureau website and report the situation through their scam tracker.

Meanwhile, if a person has been the victim of a scam, they can call the police department or go to the Amarillo Police Department website to report it.