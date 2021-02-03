Scammers spoofing BBB phone number pose as Amazon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau reports that scammers are using a main phone number for BBB Oakland, 866-411-2221, and claiming there was a fraundulent order, a problem with a credit card, an issue with your account or any tactic that will get you to give up personal information.

The BBB said if you get a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon and asks for personal information or access to your computer to help solve the problem, hang up.

The BBB adds, to help avoid being scammed:

Have hard rules for yourself and you family about answering calls and especially about sharing personal information.

Never purchase gift cards to pay for a government imposter scam.

Keep up to date on the latest scams happening in your area at BBB Scam Tracker. Report scams there as well and help warn others.

If the call, text or email looks like it came from someone I know, how do I tell the difference: