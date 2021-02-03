Scammers spoofing BBB phone number pose as Amazon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau reports that scammers are using a main phone number for BBB Oakland, 866-411-2221, and claiming there was a fraundulent order, a problem with a credit card, an issue with your account or any tactic that will get you to give up personal information.
The BBB said if you get a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon and asks for personal information or access to your computer to help solve the problem, hang up.
The BBB adds, to help avoid being scammed:
- Have hard rules for yourself and you family about answering calls and especially about sharing personal information.
- Never purchase gift cards to pay for a government imposter scam.
- Keep up to date on the latest scams happening in your area at BBB Scam Tracker. Report scams there as well and help warn others.
If the call, text or email looks like it came from someone I know, how do I tell the difference:
- For emails: hover over the email address. It should reveal the email of the sender. But don’t stop there. The email could have been compromised (hacked). Does it sound like something the person sending it would say? Is there an urgent request or does the message say not to let anyone know they are contacting you? These are red flags of scams. Call the sender and ask if they sent the message.
- For text messages: Be aware that scammers take the time to befriend you before asking for information. Some may use scare tactics to get you to cooperate. If the message looks like it came from a friend, call your friend and ask if they sent the message.
- For a phone call: if they claim to be with the Social Security Office, Police Department or Sheriff’s Office, IRS or any government agency, know that these agencies do not make personal calls. Ever. To anyone. Don’t answer if you don’ know the caller. If caller ID spoofing is used, it may show up as someone you know. If you answer and find out it is not who you thought it was, hang up. Do not engage with the callers.
