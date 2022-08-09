RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported a scam alert on Twitter after a complaint was made against someone claiming to be the legal department of Ace Cash Services regarding a “delinquent loan.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the complainant received a text from the number 480-992-6595 telling them to call the legal department at 866-384-1637. Upon calling the number, the individual was told there was a “defaulted loan” and that the Randall County Sheriff’s Office had a warrant for their arrest.

The scammer said that the issue could be resolved by confirming their personal information and “going forward with a payment plan.” The Sheriff’s Office advised residents that this is a scam.

The complainant told the scammer that the information should be on file and the Sheriff’s Office noted that the scammer hung up after the complainant refused to give their personal information.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded the community about the acronym S.C.A.M.:

Stop and take a breath. Scammers will put you on the spot and make you feel rushed

Collect your thoughts. If the call seems suspicious, it probably is

Act swiftly. Disengage the caller and hang up the phone

Make a report with local law enforcement and call your bank

Contact the Texas Office of Consumer Credit Commissioners office to report a complaint. Click here for more scam alert information in the Texas Panhandle area.