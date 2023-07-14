RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West announced that an additional Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be opening in Amarillo following the storms that hit Potter and Randall Counties in late May.

The additional center will be located at the Randall County Amarillo Annex beginning Monday, July 17 said the SBA.

“SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following centers to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their electronic loan application,” Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. “The centers will be open on the days and times indicated. No appointment is necessary.”

POTTER COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center – open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amarillo Public Library

Room AB

413 SE Fourth Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79101

RANDALL COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center – Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Randall County – Amarillo Annex

4320 S. Western St.

Amarillo, TX 79110

Opens 1 p.m. Monday, July 17

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, homeowners can receive up to $200,000 to replace or repair their homes and $40,000 to replace personal property. Renters may also receive $40,000 to replace personal property.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million “to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.”

SBA said it can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

Application and information for the SBA loan can be found on the U.S. Small Business Administration website. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The completed loan applications may also be submitted to SBA’s Processing and Disbursement Center, located at 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76155.