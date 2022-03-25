AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon High School is teaching its students the importance of distracted driving. It’s all part of a new campaign the school is launching to help students stay off the phone while behind the wheel.

The Safe 2 Save app is designed to help keep drivers off of their phones. Drivers earn points every time they drive without touching their phones. The loyalty program rewards you with food, coffee, and more at some local businesses and chains.

According to Safe 2 Save, 660,000 drivers are using devices while behind the wheel every day.

Founder and CEO of Safe 2 Save, Marci Corry said the app is changing people’s behaviors when they are behind the wheel.

“We’ve had third-party studies show that there has been at least a 21% drop in districted driving when school districts do these high school against high school competitions,” said Corry.

Starting in April, there will be a student-led competition using the Safe 2 Save app at Canyon High School where students can earn prizes for nondistracted driving.

The student that introduced the app to Canyon High School, Skylar Ramsay is a senior at the school and said distracted driving doesn’t just affect the driver.

“A lot of people don’t realize the impact of it until they see it first hand or just see it occur in their family. It’s something that doesn’t just impact you, but it impacts the people around you. So if there is a distracted incident, it doesn’t just hurt the families, but everyone surrounding it,” said Ramsay.

Corry added though this competition is taking place at CHS, distracted driving is not just a teen issue.

She added sometimes teens that use the app wind up convincing their parents to do the same.

“Those younger teenagers really start talking it up even more and the parents of that age group even hear about it more in the household,” said Corry.

That competition at Canyon High School will run until the end of April. Ramsey said they are trying to get students to download the app and ensure they do not text and drive, especially with prom coming up.

Corry said they are continuing to expand their reach here in the Texas Panhandle by adding more and more partnerships for the app in the area.

Corry added even when the competition ends, students can put safety at the forefront when driving.

“They still continue to use the app, we even embed some neat educational elements and neat in-apps through the app. So people have been appreciative of the way that it continues to remind them. Kinda like having a good friend next to you in the passenger seat, ‘saying it can wait, don’t tech and drive,'” said Corry.